Mawlawi meets UN’s Wronecka, UN’s Riza, discusses coordinatory affairs with Caretaker Minister Nassar

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Thursday received in his office at the Ministry, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.

Discussions touched on the general situation and the repercussions of the Syrian displacement on Lebanon.

Caretaker Minister Mawlawi then met with UN Deputy Special Coordinator, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, over the Syrian displacement issue and its repercussions.

On the other hand, Mawlawi discussed with Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, coordination affairs between the Ministries of Interior and Tourism, in the presence of former MP Eddy Maalouf.

Mawlawi also met with former MP Mansour Ghanem El-Bon, and discussed with him the general situation.

=============== L.Y