Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    Where Tucker Said He’d Go if He ‘Ever Got Fired’ From Fox

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , ,
    Where Tucker Said He’d Go if He ‘Ever Got Fired’ From Fox

    YouTube

    In a pre-recorded message aired at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Hungary on Thursday, former Fox News star Tucker Carlson told the crowd that he’d “be there with you” if “I ever got fired.”

    The irony, of course, is that since Carlson recorded the video—which was filmed in his old Tucker Carlson Tonight studio—he was shockingly fired by Fox News, meaning he possibly could have made time to attend the right-wing confab.

    Carlson’s video appearance was aired at the start of a “No Woke Zone” discussion on the first day of Hungary’s version of CPAC. The opening day also featured a speech from Hungary’s far-right authoritarian leader Viktor Orban in which he bemoaned the “virus” of liberalism.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Slumber Party Massacre Victims Were All Shot In The Head, Police Say

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Kym Marsh, 46, ‘divorces from third husband’ Scott Ratcliff, 34, 18 months after getting married

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Video: Watch: Dozens of fans in Taiwan celebrate Star Wars Day

    May 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Slumber Party Massacre Victims Were All Shot In The Head, Police Say

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Kym Marsh, 46, ‘divorces from third husband’ Scott Ratcliff, 34, 18 months after getting married

    May 4, 2023
    News

    Video: Watch: Dozens of fans in Taiwan celebrate Star Wars Day

    May 4, 2023
    News

    What boycott? Bud Light controversy led to only a 1% drop in global sales volume, CEO says

    May 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy