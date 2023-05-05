Where Tucker Said He’d Go if He ‘Ever Got Fired’ From Fox

YouTube

In a pre-recorded message aired at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Hungary on Thursday, former Fox News star Tucker Carlson told the crowd that he’d “be there with you” if “I ever got fired.”

The irony, of course, is that since Carlson recorded the video—which was filmed in his old Tucker Carlson Tonight studio—he was shockingly fired by Fox News, meaning he possibly could have made time to attend the right-wing confab.

Carlson’s video appearance was aired at the start of a “No Woke Zone” discussion on the first day of Hungary’s version of CPAC. The opening day also featured a speech from Hungary’s far-right authoritarian leader Viktor Orban in which he bemoaned the “virus” of liberalism.

