How to watch King Charles III’s Coronation in Australia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Millions of people around the world will watch King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

All the pomp and circumstance begins at 7.30pm with the King’s procession to Westminster Abbey. The coronation starts at 8 p.m.

Daily Mail Australia reveals where Australians can watch the ceremony on television in what has been dubbed ‘the event of the century’.

Do you want to see the coronation of King Charles III? All the pomp and circumstance begins at 7.30pm with the King’s procession to Westminster Abbey. The coronation starts at 8 p.m. Pictured: King Charles and Queen Camilla

Channel Seven

From 4 p.m.: Former journalist Michael Usher and former BBC royal correspondent Angela Rippon live from London along with David Koch.

Coverage continues on Monday with live crosses to the coronation concert at Windsor Castle from 5.30am. At 7.30 pm an encore screening on 7 and 7Plus.

Channel Nine

From 5 p.m.: Ally Langdon and Peter Overton will be joined by royal confidante Dickie Arbiter and commentator Camilla Tominey at Westminster.

From 7.30 pm: Switch to BBC coverage.

Channel Ten

From 4.30 pm: National Affairs editor Hugh Riminton is joined by British correspondent Johnpaul Gonzo live in London.

ABC

From 5 p.m.: The Drum journalist Julia Baird leads a panel that includes Jeremy Fernandez and host Stan Grant.

The panel will also include the co-chair of the Republican Movement Craig Foster and writer Kathy Lette.

From 7.30 pmit will play the BBC’s broadcast live from London.

SBS

Sunday, 9:30 PM: Kristy Young will present a highlights package with guests as they go through the ceremony and concert.

Daily Mail Australia reveals where Australians can watch televised ceremony in what has been dubbed ‘the event of the century’

Following the accession to the throne in September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III will be officially crowned the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.

It will be the first coronation of a British monarch in more than half a century, after the late Queen reigned for 70 years.

Massive crowds are expected to line the streets of London to catch a glimpse of the royals, with the most fervent already camped out at The Mall.