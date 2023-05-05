If your head is big, do not go to the barber of Karbala.. An Iraqi employs engineering and justice in his work

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The seed of the idea began when one of the customers, who had “small heads”, as Mustafa told Euronews, protested against being compared to another customer with a “big head” who had been shaved before him.

He wanted to enter the Faculty of Engineering, but fate wanted him to study law and work after work in his brother’s barber shop, so he employed justice and engineering in his work, to love what circumstances forced him to do. Mustafa Zico’s barber pricing is not fixed and varies from person to person, and depends on mathematics and geometry.

The 25-year-old young man, along with scissors, a comb, and the rest of the shaving tools, puts a tape measure, to take the dimensions of the customer’s head, who will be charged and paid based on the size of his head.

The price of the story in this store located in the city of Karbala, southern Iraq, is 400 dinars per 1 centimeter (0.31 US centimetres), and in an arithmetic way (watch the video).

Mustafa knows how much he will charge for shaving the head in front of him.

The biggest head

Mustafa said in an interview with Euronews that the largest head he shaved so far was 30 centimeters in size and cost 13,000 Iraqi dinars (about $10), while the smallest was 20 centimeters.