Magic Legend Teller Reveals the Secrets of the Biggest ‘Mrs. Davis’ Tricks

The new TV series Mrs. Davis has the distinction of featuring one the most obscure production jobs in Hollywood.

There have been animal wranglers and folks who dress up in neon suits to dance in front of green screens. Someone had to train Harrison Ford how to use a bullwhip for Indiana Jones. And now, perhaps the strangest and most delightful of all, Teller of the famed magic duo Penn & Teller is training Betty Gilpin how to throw cards and pull off grandiose tricks on Mrs. Davis.

(Warning: Some spoilers ahead.)

