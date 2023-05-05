Kristen Doute Says Tom Sandoval Cheated on Ariana Madix ‘Multiple’ Times

Bravo

The Kristen Doute renaissance (or redemption arc, rather) is fully upon us. A few days after the announcement that the ex-Vanderpump Rules star will compete on a new Freevee reality show called The GOAT, Doute returned to the Watch What Happens Live! clubhouse to discuss the national debt ceiling. Just kidding—the Scandoval, of course! The guest spot marked her first appearance on Bravo since her controversial firing back in 2020.

Since news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ explosive affair first broke, WWHL has hosted nearly every Vanderpump Rules cast member (minus the love triangle) and some old ones to give their hot takes. Each time, host Andy Cohen has fired off the same round of questions: When did you find out about the affair? Were you surprised? Did you see any red flags? Have you heard about Sandoval cheating before?

For the last question, the 40-year-old had somewhat of a juicy answer.

