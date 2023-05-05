Video: Witness: Despite the approval of the new retirement system in France… Protesters continue to demonstrate as an expression of their anger

While French President Emmanuel Macron was heading to the Charente-Maritime department for the purpose of presenting his reform program regarding the vocational school, protesters opposing the reform of the retirement system have demonstrated since the morning, about 500 meters from the educational institution that Macron will visit, trying to make their voice heard, despite the prefectural administration’s ban. to pretend.

Now Macron himself continues his field visits in the country at a rate of one or two times a week, since the adoption of the new law on retirement. The protesters expressed their objection to the new law by hitting cooking pots and blowing whistles, and holding banners with phrases such as: “Vocational school employees are angry” and: “Impeachment is for Macron.”