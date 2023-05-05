May the Fourth (and These Four Unique Gifts For ‘Star Wars’ Fans Everywhere) Be With You

Scouted/The Daily Beast/MeUndies.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I have yet to sit down and watch Star Wars, but what I can tell you about this iconic film series that many (including my best friend) are die-hard fans of is that it takes place in a galaxy far, far away, and there is some war going on, hence the name “Star Wars.” I know that Princess Leia is beautiful (RIP Carrie Fisher), that everyone was obsessed with Baby Yoda before our own world’s war with COVID, and that someone with a deep voice is Luke’s father.

I also know that today, May 4th, is a very special day in the Star Wars fandom, because of the iconic saying, “May the Force be with you.” Nothing had to be forced in order to make this incredible pun happen–it just did so naturally. So, naturally, it’s again that time of year to celebrate “Star Wars Day,” and in doing so, we want to share four of our favorite gift ideas for fans. While nothing can top the beauty of the binary sunset scene (from what my best friend has told me), these tempting gifts will deliver a new hope for something exciting to arrive at your door.

