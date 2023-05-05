Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Shopify soars 28% on strong earnings and sale of logistics unit, plans to slash headcount

    Shopify

    Shopify shares rose as much as 28% Thursday after reporting a profit and announcing the sale of its logistics business. 
    It also announced that it will reduce headcount at the company by 20%. 
    Insider previously reported that Shopify was looking to change tack and pivot from logistics. 

    Shopify stock surged 28% on Thursday after the e-commerce company reported a surprise earnings beat for the first quarter and announced that it sold its logistics unit and would embark on a new round of reductions to headcount. 

    Insider previously reported in April that people at the company were expecting more layoffs ahead of the latest earnings, following a round of cuts last year. 

    Separately, Insider also reported this week that company insiders were bracing for a big strategy shift to the logistics side of the business, with plans to pull back on its “fulfillment center” warehouses, capital-heavy projects that had trouble turning a profit.

    On Thursday, the company confirmed the reports, announcing it had sold its logistics unit to freight company Flexport. The deal includes the sale of Deliverr, a shipping service Shopify bought last year for $2.1 billion.

    Like many online retail rivals, Shopify had focused on warehouse investments as the pandemic fueled longer-term expectations for e-commerce growth. In the new deal, Shopify will receive a 13% share in Flexport, which will become the retailer’s logistics partner.

    Meanwhile, the UK’s Ocado Group agreed to purchase Shopify’s warehouse automation provider, 6 River Systems. 

    Shopify’s first-quarter revenue came in at $1.51 billion, surpassing estimates of $1.43 billion and adding $0.01 per share. The company benefited from its integration on the websites of other businesses, such as Mattel and Coty.

    The stock was trading at $57.71 at 1:10 p.m ET, up about 24%. 

    Read the original article on Business Insider

