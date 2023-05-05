Lionel Messi will earn less than what he is on at PSG if he returns to Barcelona, says Javier Tebas

On Wednesday it was announced that Lionel Messi will leave PSG this summer

The 35-year-old was suspended for two weeks after a trip to Saudi Arabia

David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Al-Hilal and Barca will battle to sign Messi

Lionel Messi has been warned he will not earn more than what he is currently receiving at PSG when he returns to Barcelona this summer.

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas claims the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will have to accept a forced pay cut if he is to seal a return to Nou Camp at the end of the season.

The Catalan giants are currently in the middle of a financial crisis that will prevent them from making purchases unless they can raise £178 million from player sales.

Messi has been linked with a return to the club where he spent 17 years of his career after it was confirmed he will leave PSG at the end of the season, although the Blaugrana will battle it out with Inter Miami and Al-Hilal.

Still, Tebas suggested that it might not be too difficult for the club to raise the required funds, stating that they ‘should be able to get a good amount’.

Javier Tebas claimed Lionel Messi will have to take a pay cut to return to Barcelona

It is known that Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season

“If Barca signs Leo Messi, his salary will be lower than at Paris Saint-Germain,” said Tebas. Fabrizio Romano.

His return now depends on selling players. I think Barca will get a good amount this summer by selling players.”

Barcelona have several players at the club who would receive decent transfer fees if sold on this summer.

Ex-Leeds star Raphinha has been linked with a £60 million return to the Premier League, with Newcastle reportedly making a verbal offer for the Brazilian.

Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen has also been linked with a return to England’s top flight, having only left Chelsea last summer, with Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United appearing to be interested.

The Red Devils were also part of a lengthy transfer saga with Barca star Frenkie de Jong last summer, although it remains to be seen whether that pursuit will pick up again this year.

Raphinha and Andreas Christensen (second and third from left) have been linked with exits this summer

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left the Blaugrana in 2021 to join the Ligue 1 titans on a free transfer

Messi’s future has been shrouded in uncertainty for much of the season, although reports claim his father and agent, Jorge, informed the Paris team a month ago that he would be leaving at the end of 2022/23.

However, he has seemingly fallen in the club’s ultras’ estimates, after making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, believed to be part of a £25million-a-year ambassadorial role signed with the country.

The player was handed a two-week suspension that will see him miss confrontations with Troyes and Ajaccio as PSG look for an 11th Ligue 1 title.

But supporters have made their views on the player clear by calling for him to leave outside the club’s headquarters.

Fans were thought to have arrived at headquarters to protest Messi’s suspension, but according to The Sun, there was a chant: “Messi, son of ab****.”

Neymar was also reportedly cursed as fans gathered outside his home.