Grisly Double Murder Is the Russian Shadow Army’s New Scandal

REUTERS/Igor Russak

A young man and woman from Russia’s Krasnodar region were brutally killed on their way home from work by a trio of former prison inmates that reportedly includes a violent criminal freed by the notorious Wagner Group to fight in the war against Ukraine.

Demyan Kevorkyan would be at least the third ex-Wagner inmate in less than two months to be accused of committing murder after receiving a pardon from the group and returning home.

Russia’s Investigative Committee announced Wednesday that it arrested three men in connection with the disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Tatyana Mostyko and 37-year-old Kirill Chubko, two event planners who vanished on their way home from work last Friday night. The car they were driving in was found three days later, burned and left at the edge of a forest near Berezanskaya. Investigators say they first found Chubko’s body, with “signs of a violent death,” and found the remains of Mostyko buried in a wooded area a short time later.

