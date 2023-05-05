Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    How Trashy Creatures Thrive in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    How Trashy Creatures Thrive in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

    Unsplash

    There’s probably no more embarrassing example of our impact on the planet than the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. This massive collection of plastic waste and inorganic debris spans more than 617,000 square miles—or twice the size of Texas. While we humans shoulder the brunt of the blame when it comes to its creation, part of the reason it’s there is because of the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre (NPSG), one of the world’s five main oceanic vortexes where several ocean currents converge.

    The Garbage Patch is a damning example of our excessive waste. However, new research shows that it might actually be integral to a burgeoning ecosystem that lives in literal trash.

    Researchers in the U.S. and U.K. published a study Thursday in the journal PLOS Biology where they looked into the incredible amount of sea creatures that live amongst the plastic waste of the Garbage Patch. They discovered that there was a much greater abundance of creatures that live within the Patch than on its periphery.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Man Fatally Shot During Altercation At Tesla Charging Station, Authorities Say

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Zetland apartment building: Car bursts into flames sparking evacuations

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Negotiating Salary can be Intimidating for Jobseekers with Altruistic Tendencies

    May 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Man Fatally Shot During Altercation At Tesla Charging Station, Authorities Say

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Zetland apartment building: Car bursts into flames sparking evacuations

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Negotiating Salary can be Intimidating for Jobseekers with Altruistic Tendencies

    May 5, 2023
    News

    The Best Credit Cards With Free Anniversary Hotel Nights in May 2023

    May 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy