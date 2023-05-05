SPRING HILL, Fla. – Jane Schneck, the mother of singers Aaron and Nick Carter, was taken into custody following a dispute with her husband over a TV remote control, according to TMZ.

Schneck was charged with domestic battery after consuming alcohol with a family member and engaging in a heated verbal altercation that became physical.

Sources told TMZ that Schneck and her husband had an argument when she played music loudly on the TV, preventing him from sleeping. Schneck allegedly grabbed her husband’s wrist when he took out his phone to record the incident, prompting him to call the authorities.

[RELATED: Cause of Death Revealed For Aaron Carter]

Deputies who reviewed the footage on the phone arrested Schneck, according to TMZ. Schneck was admitted to the jail on Saturday morning, and she was released that evening after posting a $100 bond, as shown in jail records.

The husband was unharmed during the altercation, and he declined to visit the hospital, TMZ added.

The post Nick and Aaron Carter’s Mom Arrested Over TV Remote Dispute appeared first on Breaking911.