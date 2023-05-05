Drew Barrymore Drops Out as MTV Awards Host Amid Strike

REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Drew Barrymore is the latest celebrity to stand in solidarity with the thousands of television and film writers currently on strike. The actress and talk show host has announced that she will no longer host this Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, but plans to fulfill her post next year.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Barrymore said in a statement on Thursday. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”

She continued, “I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.”

