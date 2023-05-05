Swifties Are Happily Dunking on Taylor’s Rumored New Boo, the 1975’s Matt Healy

Reuters/Mark Blinch

The Sun, one of the U.K.’s more prominent gossip rags, dropped a bombshell on Wednesday that stopped the world in its tracks: Taylor Swift is reportedly in love again. A month after her breakup with human screensaver Joe Alwyn, a well-informed source tells The Sun that Tay has fallen hard for another Brit, and unlike Alwyn, this boy is actually successful—and more controversial: Matty Healy, frontman for the rock band of choice for reformed Tumblr teens, the 1975. Unsurprisingly, the reactions from Swift’s fans have been extreme.

“[Taylor] and Matty are madly in love,” according to The Sun’s source. “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out”—referring to rumors from 2014, spurred from photos of them partying together.

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source adds—which could be as soon as this weekend, per the article; Swift allegedly expects the 34-year-old singer to stop by one of her upcoming shows in Nashville.

