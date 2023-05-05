Barbra Streisand throws an epic bash for her Coton de Tulear

<!–

Barbra Streisand threw an epic fifth birthday party for her dog Miss Fanny this week — five years after revealing she cloned her beloved four-legged friend Samantha twice.

The screen legend, 81, proudly took to Instagram to share a photo of her three Coton de Tulear dogs Fanny, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlet posing around a cake.

Both Violet and Scarlet are genetic replicas of Samantha, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 14.

The sweet snap saw the trio about to eat a special dog pie with a gift of dog toys on the dining room table.

The Way We Were star captioned the photo: “They all enjoyed Miss Fanny’s birthday party.”

“She was always with me,” she told the AP. “For the past 14 years, she went everywhere I went. She was at every performance. It was like losing a child. It was kinda awful’

In 2018, Streisand was shocked when she revealed she cloned Samantha, who died in 2017.

Before Samantha died, cells from her mouth and stomach were extracted and used in the cloning process, she told Variety in a 2018 interview.

They have different personalities,” Streisand told Variety. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her (Samantha’s) brown eyes and seriousness.”

Barbra has to dress the two dogs in red and purple to tell them apart.

While waiting for her cloned puppies, the Broadway star adopted Miss Fanny – a distant cousin of Samantha.

It’s no surprise that cloning an animal doesn’t come cheap.

Costs can range from $50,000 to $100,000.

In November, Barbra discussed the death of her beloved pooch in an interview with the Associated Press.

“She was always with me,” she said. “For the past 14 years, she went everywhere I went. She was at every performance. It was like losing a child. It was pretty awful.’