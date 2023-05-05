BREAKING: Shooting With ‘Multiple Fatalities’ Reported At McDonald’s In South Georgia

MOULTRIE, Ga. – On Thursday morning, there were reports of ‘multiple fatalities’ at more than one location in south Georgia, leading to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) being called to the scene.

According to WALB-TV, one of the locations where the incident occurred is at a McDonald’s, while there is an active scene at 6th Street Southwest.

It is not yet clear whether the two locations are connected. However, the Moultrie Police Department has sought the assistance of the GBI in investigating the matter. It is also unknown how many individuals were killed or what caused their deaths.

Moultrie is located in Colquitt County, which is approximately 200 miles south of Atlanta. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

