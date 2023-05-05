Body Cam Video Shows Calif. Deputy Opening Fire On Man Aiming Gun At Deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KCSO) – On April 8, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 300 block of Casa Loma Drive for a report of a subject shooting into an inhabited dwelling. After searching the property and making multiple announcements, deputies located the suspect, Juan Jose Campos, age 43, crouched behind a bed pointing his firearm at deputies. An officer involved shooting occurred. He was arrested on numerous charges including attempted murder, assault on a peace officer with a firearm and multiple other felony charges.

On May 2, 2023, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office convened a critical incident review board to examine the use of force in this incident. The use of force was determined to be within department policy.

