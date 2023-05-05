Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Fox’s Geraldo Rivera Claims He Was ‘Canceled’ From ‘The Five’ This Week

    May 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Dimitrios Kambouris

    Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera tweeted on Thursday morning that his upcoming appearances on the network’s top-rated show The Five had been “canceled” this week, adding that he’s “sure there’s a good reason.”

    The allegedly canceled appearances come after Greg Gutfeld—Rivera’s co-host on the popular roundtable program—mocked the Fox News correspondent-at-large for criticizing Tucker Carlson after the network fired the far-right primetime star.

    “My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled,” Rivera tweeted. “I’m sure there’s a good reason. Never fear, I’ll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks 🙏”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

