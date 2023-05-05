Fri. May 5th, 2023

    King Charles’ Close Friend Attacks ‘Hurtful,’ ‘Cruelest’ Harry

    By

    May 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

    The man said by some to be the king’s best friend has given an astonishing interview, excoriating Prince Harry for “hurtful” behavior of “the cruelest” kind toward his father.

    The extraordinary interview with Sir Nicholas Soames was released by Times Radio at 5pm local time on Wednesday, just as the country was entering the final furlongs of coronation preparations and with Harry due to arrive in the country any hour for the coronation on Saturday.

