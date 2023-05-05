King Charles’ Close Friend Attacks ‘Hurtful,’ ‘Cruelest’ Harry

REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The man said by some to be the king’s best friend has given an astonishing interview, excoriating Prince Harry for “hurtful” behavior of “the cruelest” kind toward his father.

The extraordinary interview with Sir Nicholas Soames was released by Times Radio at 5pm local time on Wednesday, just as the country was entering the final furlongs of coronation preparations and with Harry due to arrive in the country any hour for the coronation on Saturday.

