Jay Leno Owes Writers More Than Donuts, WGA Member Says

REUTERS

On Tuesday, Jay Leno went viral with a sweet gesture: Just as he did in 2007, the comedian and former Tonight Show host handed out donuts to striking writers in a public act of solidarity. Although most online onlookers responded positively to the move, a couple of others called out what they saw as hypocrisy.

Members of the Writers Guild of America recently went on strike as studios refused to meet their demand for more livable wages, among other protections. During the union’s last strike in 2007, just like this week, Leno showed his support for the writers with sweet treats. After the moment went viral, however, a former writer from Leno’s two-season comedy game show You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno alleged that the show owes union workers “millions” in unpaid residuals.

“That’s really nice!” tweeted writer Dicky Eagan. “But you know what would be even better than $30 worth of donuts? If @jayleno helped track down the millions of dollars in residuals his show @youbetyourlife owes his @wga and other union workers.” Then, in response to a WGA captain who publicly thanked Leno for his support, Eagan added, “Pulling up in a $100,000 car to pass out $30 worth of donuts after refusing to pay writers millions in residuals isn’t @WGAWest solidarity.”

