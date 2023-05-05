Video: Watch: Dozens of fans in Taiwan celebrate Star Wars Day

Last updated: 04/05/2023 – 23:01

Dozens of fans in Taiwan celebrated Star Wars Day, dressed as their favorite characters from the film, and posing for photos, chanting their beloved phrase: “Let the Force be your ally.” One fan says she loves “Star Wars” so much because “no matter who you are, you can be yourself as you are in that world.” The annual event is organized by Makoto Itsai, a well-known light sword maker locally.