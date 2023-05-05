Kym Marsh, 46, ‘divorces from third husband’ Scott Ratcliff, 34, 18 months after getting married

<!–

Kym Marsh has reportedly split from third husband Scott Ratcliff just 18 months after getting married.

And the former Corrie actress, 46, looked glum when she was spotted on Thursday with daughter Emilie, 26, in exclusive photos on MailOnline.

According to The sun Kym and Private Scott, 34, decided to end their marriage due to the workload, but there had been “cracks” in the relationship for some time.

The pressures of their careers led the couple to attempt a trial separation earlier this year, before deciding to officially separate.

While mum-of-four Kym lives in Cheshire, Scott lives in a barracks in the south, meaning the couple struggled to spend quality time together – and Kym’s intense Strictly rehearsals last year only put further strain on the marriage .

Split: Kym and former soldier Scott, 34, reportedly ended their relationship after getting married in a lavish ceremony in October 2021

Kym stars in Waterloo Road, is a regular presenter on the BBC1 daytime show Morning Live and also appears in theater roles.

A source said: ‘They both really tried to make it work but the cracks had been there for a while and they only saw each other one or two days a week’.

They continued, “They had a trial divorce earlier this year and were hoping to get things back on track, but they’ve decided it’s best to go their separate ways.

“It’s very sad for everyone involved, but they’ve decided it’s time to tell their family and friends and focus on the future — which means filing for divorce. They hope to keep things as friendly as possible. Hopefully time will heal things.”

MailOnline has reached out to Kym’s representatives for comment.

The former Hear’Say singer made a gloomy figure on the outing as she shopped for shoes before stopping by a bakery.

Kym donned an animal print tracksuit and paired it with a black leather biker jacket and comfortable sneakers.

The former soap star often shares snaps and gushing tributes to her kids on social media, but she seems to have removed all traces of Scott.

Despite this, her profile still lists herself as a mother, actor, and “Wife to Scott.”