    College Town Serial Killer Was 21-Year-Old Former Student, Cops Say

    A 21-year-old former UC Davis student has been arrested and charged following a stabbing spree that terrorized the Northern California college town over the last week.

    Carlos Dominguez, 21, was a student at the university until last week, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Pytel said Dominguez has been charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder.

    Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis, the college said in a statement. On April 25 he was “separated for academic reasons,” according to the release.

