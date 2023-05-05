The Best Credit Cards With Free Anniversary Hotel Nights in May 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The best hotel credit cards all have one outstanding benefit that gives cardholders the incentive to renew year after year: free night certificates and/or bonus points that are worth more than the annual fee. It’s basic math — nobody likes annual fees, but if you know you’ll save more money than you’re paying in fees, a hotel credit card is a no-brainer.

Cards like the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card – Product Name Only offer free anniversary nights you can use at just about any Hilton hotel — even luxury resorts that cost $1,000 or more.

I’ve got several hotel credit cards that I continually renew because I’ve historically saved more than double the annual fees. If you stay in hotels, even a few times per year anyway, you should think about building your hotel credit card portfolio. You might be shocked at the value an inexpensive card can net.

Let’s take a look at all the credit cards that come with either annual free night certificates or bonus points simply for renewing your card each year. These are the ones you can currently apply for — cards that offer these benefits but aren’t available to new applicants are not listed.

When using a credit card, it's important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

Compare the Best Credit Cards That Offer Annual Free Nights or Bonus Points

Best Credit Cards With Free Anniversary Hotel Nights in 2023

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card – Product Name Only: Best overall credit cardMarriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best mid-range Marriott credit cardMarriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card – Product Name Only: Best small business Marriott credit cardMarriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card – Product Name Only: Best luxury Marriott credit cardThe World Of Hyatt Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best Hyatt credit cardIHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best personal IHG credit cardIHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card – Product Name Only: Best small business IHG credit cardWyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card – Product Name Only: Best personal Wyndham credit cardWyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card – Product Name Only: Best small business Wyndham credit cardChoice Privileges® Select Mastercard® – Product Name Only: Best Choice credit card

Methodology: How we chose the best credit cards with free anniversary hotel nights

We’ve included all publicly available credit cards that automatically offer either free hotel nights or bonus hotel points after each account anniversary year (that is, after renewing the annual fee). We compared the value of each card’s anniversary bonus with its annual fee to help you better assess each card’s merit.

We’ve even included non-hotel credit cards that come with an anniversary bonus which can be used for a free hotel night.

Why you should trust our recommendations

The Insider credit cards writers and editors do not hawk credit cards based on commission. In fact, the business side of Insider goes to great lengths to keep secret the details of which cards earn the site money.

If we say a card is a good deal, it’s because we mean it. We’ll also plainly tell you when a card doesn’t have much to offer.

Hotel Credit Cards With Anniversary Free Nights Frequently Asked Questions

How do I use a free night certificate?

With most hotel chains (like IHG, Hyatt, and Marriott) you can redeem your certificate online at checkout. Before you pay, you can usually choose whether you want to redeem points or a free night certificate.

Hilton will not allow you to redeem a Night Reward online. You’ll have to call them at 800-446-6677 and relay your desired hotel and dates to the customer service representative.

Can you use free night certificates at any time?

Most hotel free night certificates can be used at any time, as long as award nights are available at the hotel.

Can you use free night certificates in tandem with a 5th night free?

Hilton and Marriott offer a benefit that provides you with a fifth night free when you book five consecutive award nights. For example, a five-night stay at a hotel that costs 50,000 points per night would cost just 200,000 points. IHG offers a similar perk for its co-branded cardholders, but you’ll get a fourth reward night when booking three or more nights with points.

Unfortunately, free night certificates don’t count as an award night in this context. You’ll have to use actual hotel points to qualify for these fourth or fifth-night free perks (though there is anecdotal evidence of Hilton customers managing to find phone agents that can attach a night reward to a fifth-night free booking).

Do free night certificates expire?

Free night certificates usually expire within a year of the issue date. There have been many exceptions lately, with hotels pausing expiration due to a stagnant travel industry in the wake of coronavirus restrictions.

Even if your certificate does expire, that may not be the end of the road. I recently had a Hyatt free night certificate expire, and Hyatt was gracious enough to credit my account with 10,000 Hyatt points. If it turns out you can’t use your certificate, perhaps you’ll at least get some points out of it.

Do anniversary points expire?

Points are far more flexible than free night certificates — though the annual payout is often less valuable.

Points will not expire a year from the issue date. They still can expire if your account is inactive for a specific period of time. Check the hotel loyalty program’s terms for the specifics. Expiration will usually occur after one to two years.

How do I earn an annual free night certificate?

With the above cards, the only step is to pay the annual fee. Your free night certificate should be available to you within a few weeks. Some hotel cards, like the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card, and Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card offer free night certificates each year, but to unlock them you must spend a significant amount of money on your card.

Some of the cards above also offer additional free nights on top of the automatic certificates you’ll receive after account renewal, but they’re only awarded after big spending requirements.

Best Overall Credit Card

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Why the Amex Hilton Aspire is worth it: The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card offers by far the most valuable free night certificate of any credit card, referred to as a Night Reward. After each cardmember anniversary, you’ll earn one night at nearly any Hilton hotel on the planet (see exclusions here) — including hotels that cost 150,000 points per night.

Hilton points are worth 0.5 cents each, on average, based on Insider’s valuations. That means you could potentially get up to $750 in value from this certificate — or significantly more, depending on where you stay. For example, the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island costs 150,000 points per night, but regularly retails for $2,000 per night. This is an excellent use of a reward night.

Reward Nights used to only be valid only from Friday to Sunday, although during the pandemic Hilton relaxed this policy. Now, these Reward Nights are permanently valid any night of the week, giving you significantly more flexibility.

You’ve also got the opportunity to earn an additional Night Reward after spending $60,000 on your card in a calendar year.

This card charges a Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card annual fee. But as you can see, you can easily offset that fee with this Night Reward alone.

The card also comes with:

Up to $250 in annual airline fee credits**Up to $250 in annual Hilton resort creditsAutomatic Diamond elite status (the highest Hilton status)Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership**

We consider this to be one of the best all-around travel credit cards on the market.

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

Review: Hilton Honors Aspire card review

Best Mid-range Marriott Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

Why the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless is worth it: The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card is a Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card-annual-fee card that comes with an annual free night certificate worth 35,000 points after your cardmember anniversary. Insider estimates Marriott points are worth an average of 0.7 cents each, meaning this certificate is worth up to $245, on average.

You can reserve more than 7,000 Marriott hotels around the world with this certificate. Plus, you can combine up to 15,000 points with this certificate to reserve hotels that cost up to 50,000 points per night.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card also comes with:

15 elite night credits each calendar year (helpful for reaching elite status faster)Automatic Marriott Silver elite status

If you can use this annual free night certificate each year, you’ll almost certainly get more value from the card than you’re paying for the annual fee.

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

Review: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card review

Best Small Business Marriott Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card

Why the Marriott Bonvoy Business is worth it: The Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card comes with a free night award after your card renewal month identical to the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card: 35,000 points, which Insider estimates to be worth up to $245. However, this card comes with a slightly higher Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card annual fee.

Still, you should have no trouble offsetting that price tag by redeeming your certificate. After all, finding a hotel room for $125 is, unfortunately, becoming more and more difficult.

This card also affords you the opportunity to earn a second 35,000-point free night award after you spend $60,000 on purchases in a calendar year.

Again, you can add up to 15,000 points to these certificates to reserve Marriott hotels that charge 50,000 points per night or less.

The Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card also offers:

15 elite night credits (can be stacked with the 15 elite night credits you receive from a Marriott personal card)Automatic Marriott Gold elite statusA 7% discount off standard room rates for reservations of standard guest rooms at hotels that participate in the Marriott Bonvoy® program when you book directly through Marriott

Welcome bonus: Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card

This card is a great tool for anyone who qualifies for a small-business card and frequents Marriott hotels.

Review: Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex card review

Best Luxury Marriott Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card

Why the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant is worth it: The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card is Marriott’s premium credit card, with an annual fee of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. For that price, you’ll get a free night award worth up to 85,000 points every year after your card renewal month.

Insider estimates Marriott points to be worth 0.7 cents, making this certificate worth up to about $595. That said, it’s certainly possible to get significantly more value depending on where you stay — and you’ve got 7,900+ qualifying Marriott hotels to choose from.

For example, you could book a standard guest room at the ION Adventure Hotel, Nesjavellir, a Member of Design Hotels in Iceland, which is difficult to book for under $400.

ION Adventure Hotel costs 50,000 Marriott points per night on off-peak dates, and it’s a great base camp for a Northern Lights expedition.

Booking.com

Marriott allows you to tack on an extra 15,000 points to this certificate, as well. That means you can reserve rooms costing up to 100,000 points per night.

The card also comes with:

Up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year (up to $25 per month) for eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide25 elite night credits per calendar year (helpful to achieve elite status)Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership**Automatic Marriott Platinum elite status

This card is well worth the annual fee if you stay at Marriott even a couple of times each year. I’ve got it myself and have no intention of canceling it.

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card

Review: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex card review

Best Hyatt Credit Card

The World Of Hyatt Credit Card

Why The World of Hyatt card is worth it: The World Of Hyatt Credit Card comes with a free night certificate for any Hyatt Category 1-4 hotel after each account anniversary. You can also earn a second free night certificate after spending $15,000 on purchases in a calendar year.

Insider estimates Hyatt points to be worth 1.5 cents each, on average. Category 4 hotels can cost up to 18,000 points per night during peak season, making this certificate worth up to around $270.

Hyatt hotels aren’t nearly as prolific as hotel chains such as Marriott and Hilton. If you’re not traveling to a big city or a touristy area, there may not be a Hyatt hotel nearby. If you can make use of it, however, it’ll easily offset the card’s The World Of Hyatt Credit Card annual fee.

This card also offers:

World of Hyatt Discoverist elite statusFive elite night credits each calendar yearTwo elite night credits for every $5,000 in purchases

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn The World Of Hyatt Credit Card

Review: World of Hyatt credit card review

Best Personal IHG Credit Card

IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Why the IHG Rewards Premier card is worth it: The IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card comes with a IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card annual fee. You’ll receive a free night worth up to 40,000 points after you pay this fee each year.

Insider estimates IHG points value to be 0.65 cents each, making this certificate worth up to $260, on average.

IHG doesn’t have award categories, and each hotel’s award price can change dramatically. However, this certificate can be used at thousands of hotels worldwide, making it an exceptionally valuable benefit for a card with such a low annual fee. You can even combine it with as many IHG points as you like to reserve any IHG hotel.

The IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card also offers:

IHG Platinum elite statusDiamond elite status after spending $40,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year with the cardFourth reward night free when you redeem points for a stay of three or more nightsGlobal Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application fee credit20% discount when you purchase points with your card10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar yearUp to $50 in United TravelBank Cash each calendar year

If you’re an avid IHG customer, this card will pay off big.

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Review: IHG Rewards Club Premier credit card review

Best Small Business IHG Credit Card

IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

Why the IHG Premier Business Card is worth it: The IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card comes with a IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card annual fee. You’ll receive a free night worth up to 40,000 points after you pay this fee each year. Again, Insider estimates IHG points value to be 0.65 cents each, making this certificate worth up to $260, on average.

This 40,000-point certificate can be combined with your IHG points stash to increase the number of hotels with which you can use it. For example, if you wanted to reserve a night at a five-star hotel for 90,000 points, you’d pay 50,000 points + your annual free night certificate.

Plus, you can earn an additional certificate worth 40,000 points each calendar year you make $60,000 in purchases.

The IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card also offers:

Automatic IHG Platinum Elite statusDiamond elite status after spending $40,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year with the card10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar yearFourth reward night free when you redeem points for a stay of three or more nightsGlobal Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application fee creditUp to $50 in United TravelBank Cash each calendar year

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

Review: IHG Rewards Business credit card review

Best Personal Wyndham Credit Card

Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card

Why the Wyndham Rewards Earner card is worth it: The Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card comes with a very reasonable Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card annual fee, but also comes with a bonus of 7,500 points each cardmember anniversary. That’s not a “free night certificate,” per se, but it’s enough for a free night at many Wyndham hotels.

Insider estimates Wyndham points to be worth 0.8 cents each, making this bonus worth around $60. Wyndham isn’t known for upscale hotels (you’re probably familiar with its brands like Days Inn, Hawthorne Suites, Howard Johnson, and Ramada), but you can also use Wyndham points to book vacation rentals and get a good value.

The Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card comes with:

Automatic Wyndham Platinum elite status (good for benefits like bonus points, early check-in, and the ability to select a preferred room)Cardmember booking discount on paid stays10% discount on Go free awards

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card

Review: Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus credit card review

Best Small Business Wyndham Credit Card

Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card

Why the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card is worth it: The Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card is a Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card annual fee card that comes with 15,000 bonus points after each account anniversary. Again, Insider estimates Wyndham points value to be 0.8 cents each, making this bounty worth around $120.

However, a great use of Wyndham points is redeeming them for stays at Vacasa rentals. Rates start at 15,000 points per bedroom, so this annual bonus could save you hundreds for a night in a villa or cabin.

The Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card comes with:

Automatic Diamond elite status (comes with benefits like late checkout, early check-in, and suite upgrades when available)Cardmember booking discount on paid stays10% discount on Go free awards

This is the best card Wyndham offers.

Welcome bonus: Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card

Review: Wyndham Rewards Earner Business card review

Best Choice Hotels Credit Card

Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard® – Product Name Only

Why the Choice Privileges Select is worth it: For an annual fee of Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard® – Annual Fee, this card offers 30,000 bonus points after each account anniversary. Insider estimates Choice points value to be 0.7 cents on average. That means you should be able to get $210 in value from these points each year.

In fact, you can receive as many as three free nights from these points if you stay at an unfancy hotel.

The Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard® – Product Name Only also offers:

20 elite night credits per year (qualifying you for Platinum elite status)Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee creditCell phone protection No foreign transaction fees

This is the best personal Choice credit card you can get.

Welcome bonus: Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard® – Intro Bonus

Review: Choice Privileges Select Mastercard review

Credit Cards With Travel Credits You Can Use Toward Hotel Stays

Best Hyatt Business Card

World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Why the World of Hyatt Business card is worth it: The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card doesn’t offer an annual free night, but it does come with up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits per year. You can put that toward your stay — and even get a free night if you’re lucky enough to find a sub-$100 room rate.

This card comes with a World of Hyatt Business Credit Card annual fee, but it also offers:

Automatic Hyatt Discoverist elite status (benefits like waived resort fees on award nights, preferred room upgrades, late checkout, etc.)Gift Discoverist status to up to five company employeesFive Tier-Qualifying night credits toward status and Milestone rewards for every $10,000 you spend in a calendar year10% redemption rebate after you spend $50,000 in a calendar year

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Review: World of Hyatt Business Credit Card review

Best Card for Fancy Hotels

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Why the Amex Platinum is worth it: The Platinum Card® from American Express comes with a $200 hotel credit each calendar year to be used through either Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts or The Hotel Collection (two-night minimum stay).

Access to Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts is a big selling point of the The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll get elite-like benefits such as room upgrades when available, free breakfast for two, and a property credit unique to your hotel (often a $100 credit for food, beverage, spa, etc.).

You’ll almost certainly have trouble keeping your bill below $200 when booking through these portals, so this credit isn’t exactly an annual “free” night.

The The Platinum Card® from American Express charges a The Platinum Card® from American Express annual fee — but it’s also stuffed with valuable benefits like:

Up to $200 in airline fee credits** each calendar year$189 per year in credits for CLEAR® membership**Up to $200 in Uber Cash each calendar year**Gold elite status with Hilton and Marriott**Airport lounge access (Priority Pass**, Centurion lounges, and more)Cell phone protection

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn The Platinum Card® from American Express

Review: American Express Platinum Card review

Best Credit Card for Spending at Least $500 on a Hotel Stay

Citi Premier® Card

Why the Citi Premier is worth it: The Citi Premier® Card has emerged as one of the best rewards generators in the credit card game. For a Citi Premier® Card-annual-fee card, its earning rates are incredible (3 Citi ThankYou points per dollar on air travel, gas stations, restaurants, supermarkets, and hotels).

This card also comes with an annual $100 credit for a single hotel stay that costs $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) booked through the Citi ThankYou travel portal. This is certainly not a “free” stay each year, but it can amount to a free night if you’re booking five nights at a $100 hotel.

The Citi Premier® Card is otherwise not a good option for your travel purchases. It’s got no travel protection whatsoever.

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn Citi Premier® Card.

Review: Citi Premier card review

Best Credit Card for a Single-night Stay

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred is worth it: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is widely considered to be the best beginner points credit card. It comes with a palatable Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card annual fee, more than half of which can be offset by the card’s annual $50 credit for hotels booked through the Chase Travel Portal. Again, this likely won’t be enough for a totally free night, but it’s a heavy discount.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with:

10% anniversary point bonus (based on the dollar amount you’ve spent)Primary car rental insuranceTrip delay insuranceBaggage delay insurance

If you’re interested in credit card travel insurance, the Sapphire Preferred will give you the biggest bang for your annual fee.

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Review: Chase Sapphire Preferred card review

Honorable Mentions

There are a few other credit cards that come with general annual travel credits that you can use for a free hotel stay if you so desire.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® — Up to $300 in statement credits each cardmember year toward travel purchases (including hotels).Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card — Up to $300 per year in statement credits toward Capital One Travel bookings (including hotels). You’ll also get 10,000 bonus miles on each account anniversary, which is worth at least $100 toward hotels — or potentially more if you transfer Capital One miles to Wyndham or Choice Privileges.U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card — Up to $325 annual credit that reimburses dining and travel purchases (including hotels).

Marriott loyalists might also want to look at the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card. While these new Marriott cards don’t come with statement credits or an automatic anniversary free night certificate, you can earn a free night award worth up to 50,000 Marriott points when you spend $15,000 on your card in a calendar year.

