Zetland apartment building: Car bursts into flames sparking evacuations

Sydney high-rise emergency as car explodes in basement of apartment block, prompting mass evacuations
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Dozens of people are evacuated from a block of flats in central Sydney after a car went up in flames in the basement.
The car fire took place Friday morning in Zetland, in the inner east of Sydney.
Fire and Rescue NSW tweeted: ‘Car on fire in underground car park of high rise apartment building on Ebsworth Street.’
FRNSW said 70 people had been evacuated so far.
More to follow