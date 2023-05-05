Zetland apartment building: Car bursts into flames sparking evacuations

<!–

Dozens of people are evacuated from a block of flats in central Sydney after a car went up in flames in the basement.

The car fire took place Friday morning in Zetland, in the inner east of Sydney.

Fire and Rescue NSW tweeted: ‘Car on fire in underground car park of high rise apartment building on Ebsworth Street.’

FRNSW said 70 people had been evacuated so far.

