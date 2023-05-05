Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Zetland apartment building: Car bursts into flames sparking evacuations

    By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

    published: 5:51 PM EDT, May 4, 2023 | Updated: 5:55 PM EDT, May 4, 2023

    Dozens of people are evacuated from a block of flats in central Sydney after a car went up in flames in the basement.

    The car fire took place Friday morning in Zetland, in the inner east of Sydney.

    Fire and Rescue NSW tweeted: ‘Car on fire in underground car park of high rise apartment building on Ebsworth Street.’

    FRNSW said 70 people had been evacuated so far.

    More to follow

