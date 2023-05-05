Man Fatally Shot During Altercation At Tesla Charging Station, Authorities Say

COLORADO – According to authorities, a dispute at an electric vehicle charging station in Edgewater, a suburb of Denver, ended in a deadly shooting that killed a Tesla driver, with another man being taken into custody.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton said the second man contacted 911 to report his involvement in the Wednesday shooting and was subsequently detained.

The victim, a 33-year-old man who was shot once, was not identified. The fight broke out in a parking lot outside a food hall, and investigators have yet to determine a motive.

Police believe the incident may have started over a charging station dispute.

It was unclear whether the second man was also an EV driver.

