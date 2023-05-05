Why Should Anyone Care About Writers Anyway?

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

On June 19, 2009, Pushing Daisies was taken away from me. Its final episode aired that night, after two seasons.

The series was colorful, inventive, and funny, and it had a touching fascination with death. (In the case of this show, I mean quite literally “touching.”) It featured Kristin Chenoweth singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease in a pie shop. It gave us Tall Boy Extraordinaire Lee Pace in a major role, before he was in blockbuster movies.

