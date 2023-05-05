Tucker Carlson’s ‘C-Word’ Use on Display in Unredacted Dominion Docs

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

Following Tucker Carlson’s shock firing from Fox News early last week, reporting has suggested a broad variety of reasons—among them, as The Daily Beast’s Confider newsletter reported, his frequent use of the vulgar and misogynistic “c-word” to deride female colleagues.

Previously unreported text messages between Carlson and his “straight-news” colleague, chief political anchor Bret Baier, which were obtained and reviewed by The Daily Beast, further confirm Carlson’s repeated use of the slur.

The text messages are part of redacted court filings from Dominion Voting Systems’ now-settled defamation case against Fox News. A source familiar with the lawsuit confirmed their veracity. (Fox News on Wednesday argued in court that media outlets should not be able to unseal more redacted materials from the lawsuit, claiming their $787.5-million settlement was paid to “buy peace.”)

