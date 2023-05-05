Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Arizona Woman Lauren Heike Found Dead On Phoenix Hiking Trail; Video Shows Person Of Interest Running Away

    Authorities in Phoenix have released an image of a person of interest after the body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered on a hiking trail over the weekend. Lauren Heike went hiking at around 10 a.m. Friday on the trail near 6500 East Libby Street and was found dead around 10:30 a.m. Saturday with trauma to her body, according to police.

    Phoenix Homicide Lt. James Hester said Heike was attacked from behind in a location that wasn’t easily visible from the trail.

    Police have released a short surveillance video of a male person of interest wearing dark clothing and a backpack, believed to be between 5-feet, 8-inches and 6-feet tall.

    NEW INFO ON HOMICIDE investigation. Police are hoping someone can help them identify the person in this short video who may have info on a homicide case from 6500 E Libby Street. Anyone with info call police or @SilentwitnessAZ
    Original media advisory:https://t.co/8ITIbfihky pic.twitter.com/2vnwY840NC

    — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 3, 2023

    They are urging the public to hike with a partner and take precautions while hiking or walking.

