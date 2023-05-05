JUST IN: Newly Released Video Shows Pursuit, Crash, Deadly Shootout In Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson, Arizona (TPD) — On March 3rd, 2023, just before 11:30 p.m., Tucson Police Department officers from the Operations Division Midtown Community Response Team (ODM CRT) located an aggravated assault suspect. Detectives had previously established probable cause to arrest the male, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Martinka, for two counts of aggravated assault, one count of a prohibited possessor, and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits. He also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for a probation violation. ODM CRT located Martinka driving in a vehicle. ODM CRT coordinated with members of the Tucson Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to take him into custody. SWAT officers attempted to stop Martinka’s vehicle near the intersection of East Grant Road and North Park Avenue by utilizing an immobilization device to safely bring the suspect’s vehicle to a stop. The device failed and Martinka accelerated, fleeing at a high rate of speed.

As officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, Martinka caused a multiple-vehicle collision, resulting in his vehicle becoming disabled, stopping just west of East Grant Road and North Campbell Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, Martinka produced a handgun and fired at officers. Officers returned fire and struck Martinka. Officers medically evaluated Martinka; however, a SWAT medic from the Tucson Fire Department declared him deceased at the scene. Officers identified an adult female 29-year-old Ashley Mendibles, who was wanted in the same aggravated assault incident as Martinka was located inside the vehicle. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the collision and was transported to Banner University Medical Center. No bystanders or department members were injured in this incident. The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Officer Bradley Kush, an 11-year veteran, Officer Adam Smith, a 15-year veteran, and Officer Joe Buck, a 10-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.

