I’m A Celebrity South Africa: Helen Flanagan bursts into tears when she thinks of her children

Helen Flanagan burst into tears as she thought of her children during I’m A Celebrity South Africa on Thursday.

The former Coronation Street star, 32, competed against Paul Burrell on the show in a task where they attempted to win a luxury picnic for their respective teams.

Helen became emotional for the task and fellow campmate Myleene Klass offered her words of encouragement.

She told her, “It’s all in your head. Everything is in your head. Nothing will hurt you.

“Also, there’s a superpower that has your back — that’s your kids. No greater power.

“Every day they make us proud, but this time you can make them proud.”

Helen and Myleene hugged and the soap star later defeated Paul in the challenge, winning a picnic for her team.

The actress is mum to Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, two, with ex-fiance Scott Sinclair.

Helen recently admitted that she’s “really bad at being alone” in a tearful post on Instagram Stories.

The star recently decided to end her relationship with her footballer fiancé Scott, but has revealed she’s struggling to “stay on top of her own thoughts.”

Helen reportedly made the final decision last month not to reconcile with her ex-fiancée Scott, after seeking advice from Carol Vorderman, who only loves her.

The actress has said she needs to be “constantly” surrounded by friends or her children.

She wrote on Instagram, “I can be really bad on my own, anyone else dealing with this? I constantly need to have my friends with me or be with my kids. I can’t sit there with myself and my own thoughts.’

Helen sparked speculation about a reunion with Scott when she put her “engagement ring” back on for a recent Instagram post.

But she is only said to be putting up a united front with the footballer, 34, for the sake of their children, with no plans to rekindle their romance.

According to claims, Helen was managed by her I’m A Celebrity South Africa co-star Carol, 62, who has been open about her own five “special friends” in the past.

A source told The Sun: ‘Helen was at a crossroads in her relationship when she went into the jungle this time.

Carol became something of a mother figure to the other campmates, and Helen found herself opening up to her.

“She told Helen to follow her heart and put her children first. She advised that staying with someone just for the kids never works out. Of course they have the kids and a huge history, only time will tell if it’s over for good.’