Laura Loomer Sics Current Lawyer on Former Lawyer

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Far-right activist Laura Loomer owes a pair of Muslim advocacy organizations nearly $125,000 in legal fees. But rather than pay up herself, she’s accusing her former lawyer of malpractice and demanding that he pay instead.

Loomer has been banned from multiple social media sites, rideshare apps, and food delivery companies for hate speech. After her ban from Twitter in 2018, Loomer fell for a prank that falsely suggested the Council on American-Islamic Relations had conspired to kick her off the platform. She sued CAIR, unsuccessfully, and was ordered to pay legal fees to the organization and its Florida chapter. Instead, in a Tuesday filing, Loomer’s attorney Larry Klayman accused her previous attorney Ron Coleman of “malpractice,” and requested another delay in the case while Loomer’s new legal team takes action against her old legal team.

The Tuesday filing comes after CAIR’s lawyers filed a motion to compel Loomer’s team to respond to paperwork, which CAIR claimed was long overdue. CAIR’s lawyers “have made efforts to communicate with [Loomer’s] counsel, but have received no response,” their filing claims.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here