    Donor Confirms Massive Campaign Payment to Herschel Walker’s Company

    The billionaire family that Herschel Walker hit up for a massive campaign donation in 2020 confirmed Thursday that the money was sent to a “non-political account” and that they asked for a refund as soon as they realized it.

    The $535,200 was returned, a spokesperson for industrialist Dennis Washington’s company, Washington Corporations, said in a statement to The Daily Beast. However, the statement did not say when that refund took place, and the spokesperson did not respond to further inquiries.

    The Daily Beast contacted Washington before publishing an exclusive story about Walker asking him to wire the campaign donation to an entity called HR Talent, one of Walker’s companies, which was not disclosed in his candidate financial statements.

