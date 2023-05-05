Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter signs $21.8m, four-year contract with Philadelphia

Carter was a unanimous 2022 All-American with over 80 career tackles at UGA

He will join a locker room with numerous old Georgia teammates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter became the first first-round pick of 2023 to agree to the terms of an NFL contract.

According to the network, Carter and the Eagles agreed on a four-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $21,806,184.

All contracts with first-round selections include a fifth-year team option. He was the number 9 in last week’s draft.

Carter, 22, was a unanimous 2022 All-American and led Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff championships.

He totaled 83 tackles (18.5 for loss), six sacks and two forced fumbles in 38 career games with the Bulldogs.

Eagles No. 1 draft pick Jalen Carter officially signed his rookie contract after a long summer

Carter will be joined in Philadelphia by UGA teammates rookies Nolan Smith and Keelee Ringo

The contract signing likely came as a relief to Carter, who had a long and tumultuous summer leading up to the draft itself.

Carter’s headaches began when he had to leave the NFL house to turn himself in to be arrested for his involvement in a car accident that killed Georgia associate Chandler LeCroy and fellow football player Devin Willock. Carter was later charged with reckless driving and racing. However, he returned to the house the next day.

His off-field troubles didn’t end there, as footage later emerged, shortly after the incident, showing that he had been pulled over again by police for speeding, but was only given a warning as the officer did not want Carter’s name made headlines. .

The stressful off-season showed how much of an impact it had on him as he absolutely bombed his professional daytime training for teams.

Not only did Carter weigh 15 pounds more than he did on the combine, but he was also unable to complete all of the exercises during training.

Despite this, Carter was never expected to drop out of the top 10. Those predictions proved correct after the Eagles moved from No. 10 to No. 9 last Thursday to secure Carter’s talent.

Fellow former Bulldogs DT Jordan Davis (L) and Nakobe Dean (R) are also on the Eagles roster

The Eagles also traded for the former University of Georgia running back D’Andre Swift as well

He now heads into a dressing room with some of his former Georgia teammates and the belief is that this will help him focus on football and stay out of trouble.

Along with Carter, the Eagles drafted fellow Georgia defensemen edge rusher Nolan Smith and corner back Keelee Ringo were part of this year’s draft class.

Last year also called up linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

To top it off, Philadelphia traded for another Bulldog running back D’Andre Swift who previously played for the Detroit Lions.

Philadelphia also announced the signing of quarterback Tanner McKee and DT Moro Ojomo.