Kyle Richards worries about weight loss as she shows off her ribs in new photo

She has attributed her weight loss to a healthy diet and exercise after being forced to deny taking the diabetes drug Ozempic.

But Kyle Richards raised eyebrows again after fellow RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley shared a photo showing off her very slim figure.

In the photo, Kyle’s ribs were visible as she posed alongside her fellow castmates during their trip to Spain.

The 54-year-old wore a dress that drew attention to her remarkably slim waist – a dress with a cutout along the torso, right along her ribs.

But the image sparked concern from fans worried about her recent weight loss.

“Anyone else worried about Kyle?” one fan noticed.

“Kyle needs an intervention,” said another.

Kyle’s ribs. Yuck,” someone wrote.

“I hope Kyle isn’t unwell,” another wrote.

Some speculated she was just holding her breath to appear slimmer: “Kyle looks strange! Why is she holding her breath. We get it, but this is too much.’

Kyle??? Wayyyyy too thin. Even when she sucks. Intervention time,” wrote another.

“Breathe Kyle, not looking good,” another posted.

But not everyone was confused about the weight loss — one Instagram user defended Kyle, suggesting that her “rib flare” was due to an “awkward” attitude she attacked.

Sparking concern: Fans expressed concern about her diet in the comments

The body shaming is horrible! Get a grip folks- @kylerichards18 is extremely small and her ribs stick out from an awkward position, maybe she’s holding her breath more than likely. Rib flare occurs in all body types,” she wrote.

Kyle’s weight loss journey has been subject to intense speculation over the past year.

She has had to deny several times that she has taken Ozempic, a diabetes drug that leads to weight loss.

“After I arrived during the summer — on July 15 — after getting off the boat, I said, ‘That’s it. I don’t eat sugar, carbs, alcohol,” Richards explained during an appearance on the Two T’s In A Pod Podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge in January.

“Many people think I used Ozempic. To clarify, I’ve never used Ozempic,” she said.

She added that she also doesn’t take Mounjaro, another diabetes drug, or “one of the injections” like Wegovy or Saxenda.

Richards explained that she initially only planned to cut out sugar, carbs, and alcohol for “maybe two or three weeks,” but she persevered when she saw the benefits.

“I started losing weight and I felt so good. I was like “why would I go back there?” Richards shared.

“So I haven’t had any alcohol at all yet, and you know, I’ll take a bite of birthday cake here and there, but that’s it,” she clarified.

Strike a pose: Richards attended the Homeless Nott Toothless event in Beverly Hills last month

She also addressed rumors that she had surgery to lose weight, revealing that she only went under the knife once for a breast reduction.

“I had a breast reduction. I wanted a tummy tuck because of the skin from having four babies, the excess skin,” she added.

“Because no matter how much you exercise, you’re always going to have that skin, if it isn’t taken away,” Richards continued.

She gave more details about her diet in the comments of a bikini snap she posted in January.

NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat proteins, fruits and vegetables. Now that I’m at the weight I want to be, I will occasionally have a small amount of pasta etc. But no alcohol since July 15,” she confirmed.

‘I train every day. Rushing between running, biking, hiking, and yoga. Weights and abs every day,” she added.