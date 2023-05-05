Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    Fox’s Gutfeld Somehow Blames George Floyd for Deadly NYC Subway Chokehold

    By

    May 5, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Fox’s Gutfeld Somehow Blames George Floyd for Deadly NYC Subway Chokehold

    Fox News

    Fox News host Greg Gutfeld placed responsibility for the death of homeless man Jordan Neely not on the ex-Marine who allegedly put him in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train Monday, but on George Floyd and the “emasculation of the police.”

    Neely, who was autistic, according to his father, had a “documented mental health history with police,” The Daily News reported, as well as an active warrant for felony assault charges.

    Neely was subdued after he asked for food, threw his jacket down, and began “screaming in an aggressive manner,” according to a witness. Neely’s death, ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner, is now being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney. The tragic incident has since sparked protests in New York and outrage from lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Naples explodes in joy as Napoli finally regain Serie A crown

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Liliana Goodson: Twist in case of American accused ‘golden gun’ designer

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs ahead of Kentucky Derb

    May 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Naples explodes in joy as Napoli finally regain Serie A crown

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Liliana Goodson: Twist in case of American accused ‘golden gun’ designer

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs ahead of Kentucky Derb

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a screaming, expletive-filled tirade at Putin’s war chiefs as he stood next to dozens of his mens’ corpses in Ukraine

    May 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy