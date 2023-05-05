Fox’s Gutfeld Somehow Blames George Floyd for Deadly NYC Subway Chokehold

Fox News

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld placed responsibility for the death of homeless man Jordan Neely not on the ex-Marine who allegedly put him in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train Monday, but on George Floyd and the “emasculation of the police.”

Neely, who was autistic, according to his father, had a “documented mental health history with police,” The Daily News reported, as well as an active warrant for felony assault charges.

Neely was subdued after he asked for food, threw his jacket down, and began “screaming in an aggressive manner,” according to a witness. Neely’s death, ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner, is now being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney. The tragic incident has since sparked protests in New York and outrage from lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Read more at The Daily Beast.