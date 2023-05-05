Fri. May 5th, 2023

    Service NSW: Horror stabbing in broad daylight in the middle in Haymarket, Sydney CBD

    By Olivia Day for Daily Mail Australia

    published: 8:44 PM EDT, May 4, 2023 | Updated: 11:03 PM EDT, May 4, 2023

    A Service NSW employee was stabbed repeatedly in broad daylight shortly after arriving at work.

    Emergency services rushed to Rawson Place in Haymarket, in the city’s CBD, on Friday following reports that a man, 55, had been stabbed in the chest.

    Police believe he was stabbed in the lower back, chest and shoulder. A 32-year-old man has been arrested.

    NSW Police confirmed that police arrived at the scene around 9:20am.

    Police rushed to the Service NSW office in Haymarket after an employee was allegedly stabbed in broad daylight (pictured, police on scene)

    The Service NSW office is closed for the rest of the day after a crime scene was established

    Police have taken into custody a 55-year-old man over the alleged stabbing (photo, police on scene)

    “Police administered first aid before he was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics,” a statement read.

    He was later transported to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

    “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Day Street police station.”

    According to the police, there is no danger to the population.

    Officers have posted a sign stating that the Service NSW office will be closed for the remainder of Friday.

    A large police presence remains at the scene as forensic officers search for possible evidence and take photographs.

    Today we are closed today due to unforeseen circumstances. Apologies for any inconvenience.’

    Forensic officers spent the afternoon looking for evidence and taking photos of the crime scene

