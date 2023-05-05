Chrissy Teigen shares adorable video of daughter Esti after husband John Legend defends her

Cravings CEO Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable video of her chilling on the couch of her $17.5 million six-bedroom Beverly Hills home with her youngest child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Thursday.

In the Instagram storythe 37-year-old mother of three held her precious baby on her hip and a drink between her legs as the TV blared in the background.

Little Esti – four months old on May 13 – looked adorable in her pink plaid romper with a yellow houndstooth neckerchief.

The child is technically Chrissy and her husband John Legend’s fourth after aborting their son Jack, at 20 weeks gestation, in 2020, when their doctor told them she and the baby would not survive otherwise.

The married couple of nine years will celebrate their son Miles Theodore Stephens’s fifth birthday on May 16, and they are also parents to seven-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens.

Baby girl: Cravings CEO Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable video of her chilling on the couch of her $17.5 million six-bedroom Beverly Hills home with her youngest child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Thursday

On Thursday, the 44-year-old EGOT champion came to Teigen’s defense after Megyn Kelly blasted “the absurdity, the elitism, the self-importance” of her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington DC last Saturday. .

“She showed up there like she was literally going to the coronation,” the 52-year-old SiriusXM podcaster mocked Monday. The Megyn Kelly Show.

“She has, by my count, three followers following her holding the train of her non-existent dress. I can see underwear, okay? I see London, I see France, I see Chrissy Teigen’s underpants.

‘No one shows underpants at the Correspondents’ Dinner! Okay Chrissy, they just don’t. And no one shows up with serfs to carry their train.”

John admitted that it’s not exactly normal behavior to have three people help wear his wife’s Georges Hobeika SS/22 couture dress, but hiring a stylist like Alana Van Deraa is a normal part of being of a famous woman.

“(Chrissy) is very kind, very loving, very down to earth, absolutely,” Legend (née Stephens) shared TMZ outside MÍRAME in Beverly Hills.

“Megyn, you know, likes attention. She needs it after she’s fired from Fox, you know. She has to do what she can to get attention. She angered all conservatives when she asked Trump a tough question.

So now she’s trying to figure out a way to win him back. That’s her attempt. She’s desperate. She can just keep her mouth shut.’

So small! In the Instastory, the 37-year-old mother of three held her precious baby on her hip and a drink between her legs as the TV blared in the background

Piston! Little Esti – four months old on May 13 – looked adorable in her pink plaid romper with a yellow houndstooth neckerchief

‘Mine!’ Chrissy and her husband John Legend celebrate their son Miles Theodore’s (L, pictured Wednesday) fifth birthday on May 16, and are also parents to seven-year-old daughter Luna Simone (R)

On Thursday, 44-year-old EGOT Champion (2-R) defended Teigen after Megyn Kelly called out “the absurdity, the elitism, the self-importance” of her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. last Saturday.

The 52-year-old SiriusXM podcaster mocked The Megyn Kelly Show on Monday: ‘She showed up there like she was literally going to the coronation’

Megyn continued, “She has, by my count, three followers following her holding the train of her non-existent dress. I can see underwear, okay? I see London, I see France, I see Chrissy Teigen’s underpants. No one shows underpants at the Correspondent Dinner! Okay Chrissy, they just don’t. And nobody shows up with serfs to carry their train’

“(Chrissy) is very kind, very loving, very down to earth”: John admitted that it’s not exactly normal behavior to have three people help him wear his wife’s Georges Hobeika SS/22 couture dress, but it hiring a stylist like Alana Van Deraa is a normal part of being a famous woman

Legend (née Stephens) told TMZ, “Megyn, you know, likes attention. She needs it after she’s fired from Fox, you know. She has to do what she can to get attention. She angered all conservatives when she asked Trump a tough question. So now she’s trying to figure out a way to win him back. That’s her attempt. She’s desperate. She can just keep her mouth shut’

This, after Chrissy – who has 54.8 million social media followers – took to Instastory on Wednesday to declare: ‘The best revenge is living well’

Dress code is ‘Shakespearean Love’: The Wonder Woman singer is scheduled to perform next week at Faena Art’s ‘Sonnet 18 Fundraising Spring Dinner’ taking place next Tuesday at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, and tickets cost $2,500

Premieres May 12 on Netflix! Teigen will voice Miss America Lucy Suwan (M) in Robert Carlock and Sam Means’ 20-episode post-apocalyptic animated sitcom Mulligan

This after Chrissy – who has 54.8 million followers on social media – started Instagram story on Wednesday to declare, “The best revenge is to live well.”

The Wonder Woman singer will perform at Faena Art’s “Sonnet 18 Fundraising Spring Dinner” next Tuesday at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, and tickets are $2,500.

Teigen will next voice Miss America Lucy Suwan in Robert Carlock and Sam Means’ 20-episode post-apocalyptic animated sitcom Mulligan, premiering May 12 on Netflix.

Mulligan also features the voice talent of Nat Faxon, Tina Fey, Daniel Radcliffe, Dana Carvey, Ronny Chieng, Sam RIchardson, Phil LaMarr,

Utah’s half-Thai native – a reformed cyberbully — also runs her two-year-old lifestyle brand, which originated with her 2016 cookbook Cravings.