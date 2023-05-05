Thieves in Peru made off with 200 sneakers worth over $13,000 — but they were all just for the right foot: report

Three thieves in Peru stole 200 shoes only meant for the right foot.

Three people broke into a shoe shop in the city of Huancayo in central Peru on Sunday.

They made off with 200 sneakers — but they were all for the right foot, per Peruvian newspaper El Comercio.

The heist was worth 50,000 Peruvian Soles, or $13,400, the local outlet reported.

Three people in Peru have been caught on the wrong foot after a shoe shop robbery went wrong.

Unidentified persons broke into a shoe shop in the central Peruvian city of Huancayo on Sunday and made off with 200 sneakers — but they were all for the right foot, various media outlets including the BBC reported Thursday.

The heist is worth a total of 50,000 Peruvian Soles, or $13,400, Peruvian newspaper El Comercio reported Tuesday, citing another local outlet Diario Correo. The BBC reports these estimates came from the owner of the unnamed shoe shop.

Footage from the shop’s security camera captured the crime, El Comercio reported. It showed the thieves breaking the padlock on their third attempt at 3.30 a.m. on Sunday and making off with boxes of shoes on a tricycle. The heist included sneakers from well-known global brands.

“We have gathered evidence at the scene. The unusual thing about this robbery is that shoes from only the right foot have been stolen” local police chief Eduan Díaz told Peruvian media, according to the BBC.

“With the footage and the fingerprints, we will be able to locate those individuals,” he added.

A Tuesday tweet from El Comercio showed a photo of the messy shoe shop following the crime. The post has been viewed nearly 86,000 times so far.

Huancayo law enforcement authorities are investigating the crime, per El Comercio.

