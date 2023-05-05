AFL WAG Emma Hawkins reveals her Geelong star husband Tom’s secret fear in viral video

Woman reveals Tom Hawkins’ worst fear

She’s clearly not a fan of them

Many people share his phobia

The glamorous football wife of Geelong star Tom Hawkins has exposed his worst fear in a TikTok video.

In the clip, Emma Hawkins had the couple sit all the way in the back during a comedy show due to Tom’s fear of public gatherings.

“Here’s where my husband chooses to be on comedy shows because he gets so nervous interacting with the audience,” a computer-generated voice said of the vision, captioning, “We couldn’t be further away.” Genuine fear of audience interactions at shows.’

It seems at odds with the persona that Hawkins shows week in and week out, as he seems unfazed by huge fan bases when he plays for the reigning Prime Ministers.

The happy footballing super couple, Emma and Tom Hawkins – before Emma told the world about her husband’s worst fear on social media.

When the video caught fire on TikTok, fans reacted.

“I agree with him,” said one commenter.

“He’s so tall he’d stand out,” another claimed, while a few others pointed out that if Hawkins sat closer to the front at a comedy show, he’d be spotted by the comedian and most likely become fodder for the crowd. entertainment due to its high profile.

More than 12,000 people had liked Emma’s video on TikTok just an hour after she posted it.

Not that the veteran Cat could be ridiculed in any way after his astonishing performance last week when he scored eight goals for Geelong in their huge 132-104 win over Essendon.

Emma Hawkins left the purchase of tickets for the show to her famous AFL football-playing husband Tom and he deliberately chose to buy seats in the back due to his fear of crowds

Emma and Tom were photographed at the Brownlow Medal ceremony last year

Fewer than a thousand people showed up for the comedy show featured in the video, which was a far cry from the 100,024 spectators who packed into the MCG last September to watch Hawkins play sublimely and lead the Cats to a stunning 133-52 victory over the Sydney Swans .

And he certainly wasn’t afraid to mix it up with the ecstatic Cats fans as the team took a celebratory tour of the MCG after the presentation ceremony – or a day later when he was caught on video being led around a room at the shoulders of a fan during a wild party at the Geelong social club.