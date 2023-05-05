Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs ahead of Kentucky Derb

Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is being trained by Joseph, was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Thursday, days after the sudden death of two of his horses on the track.

The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by him, from entering horses for races or registering for stables on any tracks owned by Churchill Downs Inc.

The decision comes after the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday. Both collapsed on the track and died after races.

“Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses and have decided to suspend him indefinitely until the details are analyzed and understood,” Bill Mudd, CDI president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. declaration. “The safety of our horses and human athletes and the integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel that these measures are our duty and responsibility.’

Investigators have yet to find any cause in the deaths of Joseph’s two horses in the space of 72 hours, along with two others in the past week, which has cast a shadow over Churchill Downs in the final preparations for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

“This is the worst part of the game,” said Mike Repole, co-owner of early Derby favorite Forte. “It’s very sad.”

Joseph said earlier Thursday that he was questioned by investigators from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Churchill Downs.

“They found no wrongdoing on our part,” he said.

According to the Daily Racing Form, Joseph received permission from the KHRC to scratch five horses on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He had already scratched one on Wednesday. He told reporters earlier in the day that out of an abundance of caution, he scratched every horse that had been in contact with the two that died.

Despite the deaths, Joseph intended to lead Lord Miles in the Derby. The colt came from Florida; the two dead horses had been at Keeneland in Lexington.

Joseph, a 36-year-old third-generation trainer, said earlier Thursday that investigators examined his stable, checked the horses’ veterinary records and took blood samples from each of his horses, which showed nothing abnormal. The feed, hay, straw and supplementary feeds used by the horses were also checked.

The deaths are the first for Joseph, who came to Florida in 2011 after training in his native Barbados.

“It crushes you. It affects your self-confidence, it makes you question everything,” he said.

At the same time, he added: “There are two ways: you can walk away from it and pretend it didn’t happen, or you can face it and find out what we can do.”

Meanwhile, two horses ditched their riders during track practice Thursday, including Derby competitor Verifying. Neither rider was injured.

As well as Joseph’s horses, Derby longshot Wild On Ice and 3-year-old filly Take Charge Briana broke down from musculoskeletal injuries while training or racing at Churchill Downs. Both were euthanized.

Joseph said the initial autopsy on his horse revealed no cause of death.

“We’re living on unfamiliar terms right now, so that’s the inconvenient thing,” he said.

Spectators at morning practice were shocked when Verifying, one of coach Brad Cox’s four Derby runners, became loose on the track and activated a warning siren. The colt was caught by an outrider and handed over to Cox, who led him back to the barn. The practice rider dislocated his right shoulder.

“He galloped past and looked great. The next thing I know, the rider was on the ground,” Cox said. “We were lucky, we dodged a bullet.”

Cox said he was “not worried” about any problems with the track as a result of the deadly horses.

Not long after, And Tell Me Nolies reared and dumped her rider before tearing off the track at full speed and hurtling through the stables area in search of her shed. Trainer Peter Miller said the filly appeared to be fine and will start in the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

“Luckily she didn’t go down or anything so she’s fine,” he said.

Repole believes it would help if the sport did more to reassure the public how seriously safety is taken.

“People will understand injuries,” he said. “People will not understand injury with death.”

The industry was turned upside down in 2019, when more than 40 horses died in Santa Anita in California. As a result, a series of security reforms were implemented that have spread across the country.

“The horses are well taken care of and we do our best to prevent these things from happening, but they still happen,” said Joseph. “Often with those sudden deaths, you never get answers.”