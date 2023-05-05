Liliana Goodson: Twist in case of American accused ‘golden gun’ designer

Liliana Goodson is an American graphic designer

Arrested for allegedly bringing a gun into Australia

Failed to pay bail and spent a week in jail

A heavily tattooed graphic designer accused of smuggling a 24-carat gold-plated semi-automatic pistol into Australia will spend at least a week in jail after failing to pay bail.

Liliana Goodson, 28, traveled to Sydney from LA on Sunday before Border Force agents reportedly discovered the 1911 Colt 45 style handgun in the American’s luggage.

Goodson was detained and charged with intentionally importing a banned item without permission – before being granted $10,000 bail.

In a twist, however, it was revealed in court on Friday that the non-binary designer, who uses she/they pronouns, had failed to pay bail and is in custody.

Goodson filed an appeal to be released next Monday and given three days to pay the $10,000.

However, a magistrate adjourned the case until next week, meaning Goodson will spend at least the weekend behind bars.

Liliana Goodson (pictured), 28, is accused of smuggling a gold gun into Australia

The Australian Border Force X-rayed Goodson’s luggage and allegedly found the 24-karat rifle (pictured)

A briefing on Goodson’s case is also expected to be presented to the court on June 28.

If convicted, Goodson could face up to 10 years in prison. The designer also faces visa cancellation and deportation back to the US.

Daily Mail Australia previously revealed that Goodson – who also goes by the name River SolDorado Salvatore Chunga – had a job in Australia and planned to live in the trendy beachside suburb of Bondi.

But those plans fell through after the alleged discovery of the $2,000 gold-plated gun in Goodson’s briefcase.

Goodson was taken to Surry Hills Police Station and charged with deliberately importing a prohibited item without permission.

Daily Mail Australia also revealed that Goodson grew up in the southern state of Alabama in the US and studied physics at Troy University after graduating from high school.

Goodson worked in various hospitality jobs after 2016 and worked as a tattoo artist in Andalucia for three years before moving to Los Angeles and taking up freelance graphic design.

Goodson, also known as River Salvatore, is a graphic designer from Alabama, USA

Goodson (pictured) also planned to bring her two dogs to Sydney from LA

In March, Goodson wrote a post in an LA-based Facebook group asking if there are any users who would foster two dogs for about eight months.

“I am traveling abroad for work and unfortunately the process of exporting my loves is a long process due to country requirements,” they wrote.

Pictured: The x-ray of Mrs. Goodson’s bag

“I’d love to stay in touch for updates, and also for someone who can work with me as I continue their process of about half a year so they can eventually join me overseas.”

Importing a dog from the US to Australia is a lengthy and expensive process that involves multiple government-approved vets, blood tests, parasite checks, and mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

Following Goodson’s arrest, Australian Border Force commander Justin Bathurst said the agency was able to prevent the deadly weapon from entering the community through the combined efforts of ABF officer skills and advanced detection technology.

“We have seen how good ABF agents are at detecting and stopping illegal and highly dangerous goods crossing the Australian border,” he said.

“The ABF is Australia’s first and foremost line of defence.

“ABF agents are committed to protecting our community by working with law enforcement partners to prevent items such as unregistered firearms from reaching the border.”