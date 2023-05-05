Bye bye Scandoval drama! Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules on the intergalactic reality show Stars on Mars

Tom Schwartz is on his way to escape the Scandoval drama – in a place that resembles Mars.

Schwartz, 40, is one of twelve famous faces announced as contestants on the upcoming Fox reality competition Stars on Mars, in which celebs will compete in a simulation of the Red Planet.

The Woodbury, Minnesota-born reality star will appear in the series, which will be hosted by Star Trek alum and real-life intergalactic adventurer William Shatner.

The 12 celebrities will compete in competitions to colonize and conquer a simulation of Mars in a quest to be proclaimed “the brightest star in the galaxy.” People reported.

The Vanderpump Rules personality will be joined on the show by fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Porsha Williams, musician Tinashe, Modern Family alum Ariel Winter, Superbad actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, actress Natasha Leggero and fashion entrepreneur Tallulah Willis .

The latest: Vanderpump Rules personality Tom Schwartz, 40, is one of dozens of famous faces announced as contestants in the upcoming Fox reality competition Stars on Mars

Other notable names from the sports world to compete with include Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, NFL icons Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman, cyclist Lance Armstrong and WWE star Ronda Rousey.

“To all the celebs out there, don’t try this at home,” said Shatner, who was a passenger on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle on a flight to space in October 2021.

The reality show comes a year after Fox made another innovative attempt at the genre with the series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which Hannah Brown won from The Bachelorette as she competed against household names like Mel B, Kate Gosselin and Kenya Moore.

The trip to Mars comes at an opportune time for Schwartz, who has been embroiled in recent months in the drama that has resulted from friend and business partner Tom Sandoval’s split from Ariana Madix during his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Schwartz has publicly supported Sandoval in the wake of the scandal.

He appeared on Watch What Happens Live last month to defend his old confidante and vowed to stand by his side amid his descent into reality TV villainy due to his infidelity.

“Tom, I know the whole world hates you, but I’m not going to abandon you, old friend. I won’t let you down,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said of Sandoval, “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, give him a hug. He may not deserve it, but give him a hug. He’s down.’

He said on the Bravo chat show appearance: “I’m not trying to generate sympathy for Tom, he knows what he did was disgusting. He knows he couldn’t have handled that matter worse.’

Schwartz said that while he understands the anger against Sandoval, “the vigilance is getting a bit out of hand.

“I want to remind people to take a deep breath. He knows what he did was terrible, just like Raquel, but the threats, it’s spiraling out of control. The mafia mentality is getting out of hand.”

Stars on Mars is scheduled to debut on Fox June 5 at 8/7c.