Among all the talk this week about a crackdown on vaping – the most important tobacco control reforms in a decade – has been the rollout of another important document.

The National Tobacco Strategy 2023–2030 was launched this week.

A key priority of the strategy is Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander smoking and smoking Closing the gap. We heard that the Tackling Indigenous Smoking program would be expanded and broadened – with financing of A$141 million – to reduce both vaping and smoking among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Here’s why that’s urgently needed and what needs to happen next to reduce smoking rates among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.





Tobacco is still a killer

Tobacco legally kills over 57 Australians per day. That is equivalent to extinguishing an entire rural town with a population of 21,000 per year.

It’s still the biggest to prevent risk factor for disease and premature death. For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, more than a third of all deaths are caused by tobacco. We’ve lost more than 10 years 10,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander live by smoking.

Multiple policy errors beyond health – from poverty, education, employment, housing, family relocations, disruption and the systematic embedding of tobacco as rations instead of wages – average Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are disproportionately affected by the damage from Big Tobacco.

So the financing to expand Program Tackling Indigenous Smoking there is an urgent need to reduce smoking to no more than 27% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders (5% of all Australians) by 2030.

Tremendous successes have been achieved in reducing smoking by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. In 2018–19, 40% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults smoked daily, up from 50% in 2004-2005. A target of 27% is achievable. But to get there, we need something “extra” to accelerate those reductions.





We know what works

Tobacco campaigns are one of the most cost efficient interventions when evidence-based, market-tested, sustainable and with support services at the end of the call-to-action. If they are sufficiently funded, they can affect inequalities.

Campaigns should be personally relevant and meaningful be effective. This calls for targeted approaches, including campaigns at the local level, reinforced by general, national activities. The audience engages with the message when they can see themselves and their community members (sometimes even) in the ads.

We saw this nationwide with Break the chain starring Aboriginal actor and comedian Elaine Crombie. Originally this was a targeted campaign for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. But it was then broadcast nationally in 2014 and targeted all Australians.

Don’t make smoke your story was launched in 2016, as part of the Tackling Indigenous Smoking program. This was created by native agency Carbon Media, starring musician Fred Leone next to real stories of community members.

One of the most successful and innovative Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tobacco campaigns, it included one

toolbox for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to use and adapt the national campaign to their local contexts.

An excellent example of this is from the Apunipima Approach Indigenous Smoking Team with his local campaign Don’t make smoke your story Cape York.

When Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people lead and promote smoke-free behavior, so do communities more interested in quitting.





What works? Product, price, place and promotion

Social marketing campaigns, like the one we’ve mentioned, work really well when they’re competitive Four Ps of product, price, place and promotion.

The beautifully produced advertisements, the “promotion”, cannot have an impact on their own. This is where the rest of the National Tobacco Strategy comes in.

1. Products

We have reduced the appeal of the product with plain packaging and graphic health warnings. This is reinforced with new warnings, including on the sticks themselves, plus more uniformity of standardized packaging and stricter rules on additives and flavors that make smoking palatable.

2. Price

Price increases reduce smoking and we will see a 5% annual tax increase on all the different types of tobacco products for three years.

3. Place

We have known about the harmful effects of commercial tobacco since at least 1950. Yet we still expect people to quit nicotine rather than remove this deadly product from sale at virtually every supermarket, gas station and convenience store.

The National Tobacco Strategy considers a national licensing system, the elimination of online sales and delivery services, and options to reduce the number, type and location of tobacco outlets.

There will also be more action on smoke-free areas and ensure that all health workers (particularly in remote places) are equipped to support cessation efforts.

The strategy says it will research raising the age of cigarette purchase and monitor how this works abroad.

4. Promotion

The commitment to closing the latest tobacco and e-cigarette loopholes, particularly online, is also important, along with local and national anti-smoking campaigns. But we know that these alone are not enough.

Whatever we need

Addressing all four Ps is what comprehensive tobacco social marketing should look like. Accelerating the declines is what it takes to reach the target of 27% for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and 5% nationally.

Targeted approaches are critical and can be effective, but they must be supported by larger structural changes of the whole population. The community-led campaigns, supported by national activities, will enhance and reinforce the policy changes that will take place regarding the tobacco product, its cost and availability.

This is how we achieve our goals and ultimately eliminate tobacco-related illnesses and deaths.