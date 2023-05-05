Man United’s 1-0 defeat to Brighton leaves them with ONE point on the road to the top nine this term

Erik ten Hag admitted before Thursday’s game that his team struggled away

The Red Devils only managed to find the back of the net eight times against their rivals

Relive all the action as United are awarded a late penalty and lose 1-0 to Brighton

Manchester United’s road battle against their rivals continued on Thursday night, after a last gasp winner sealed all three points for Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Alexis Mac Allister booked victory from the spot for Roberto De Zerbi’s team in the Premier League game.

The Seagulls had been awarded a penalty after Luke Shaw was ruled to have handled the ball in the penalty area after a late corner kick, with the call proving decisive as Brighton secured a memorable win.

As a result, Erik ten Hag’s side have been without a win – and only drawn once – all season on their way to their league rivals.

That lone point came at the end of April, after the Red Devils let go of a two-goal lead for beleaguered Tottenham to come back to secure a 2-2 draw, thanks to a goal from Son Heung-min.

Brighton secured a late 1-0 victory over Manchester United courtesy of an Alexis Mac Allister penalty

As a result, Man United finish the season with just one point on the road against their top nine rivals

“It’s absolutely true,” the Dutchman admitted before the game when questioned about his team’s record during their travels.

“But it has to do with personality and character and this is where we need to step forward and face this. We absolutely have to improve.’

The battle away from home came early on, with Brentford inflicting a stunning 4-0 defeat at Gtech Community Stadium in August, before recording a thumping 6-3 derby defeat to nemeses Manchester City in October.

A 3-1 defeat in Unai Emery’s first game in charge at Aston Villa and a late 3-2 win for Arsenal after a VAR call for Eddie Nketiah’s winner left United without a point from their first four clashes .

Perhaps the most shocking result of all was Liverpool’s stunning 7-0 thrashing at Anfield – despite the opening 43 minutes being goalless – with their bitter rivals inflicting a memorable defeat despite their own indifferent season.

A 2-0 defeat at St. James’ Park followed, before that lone point was picked up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Brighton’s victory in the final embers of the match completing the point.

As a result, United will end the season without a win over their top nine rivals – with only a victory at Craven Cottage preventing them from going winless against the entire top half of the table on the road.

At Old Trafford, the Red Devils dominated this season by beating City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

But on the road, their ability to keep the ball out of their own net has proven their downfall, conceding 28 times in those eight games against their rivals.

Mac Allister scored the 28th goal the Red Devils conceded against the top nine on the road

United’s inability to find the back of the net cost them just eight goals against their rivals

Jurgen Klopp inflicted a memorable 7-0 defeat at Anfield – United’s heaviest away defeat

Worse, they’ve only managed to score eight times, despite Marcus Rashford’s fine goalscoring form this season.

Former United icon Gary Neville believes the worrying signals indicate a lack of spirit and a willingness to “fight”.

“There are more and more signs away from home, in the big games, when you really have to show up and show that spirit, that struggle, that courage to play and have the quality to play, there’s more evidence that they are not good enough in games like this,” he said after the club’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in April.

“They just don’t show up,” he added.