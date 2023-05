NNA – Former Prime Minister, Tammam Salam, on Friday welcomed Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari.

Talks between the pair reportedly focused on the current situation and the most recent developments in Lebanon and the region.

Both men emphasized “the need to elect a president of the republic as soon as possible to prevent prolonging the period of presidential vacancy and consequently exposing Lebanon the unknown,” according to a statement issued by Salam’s office.

