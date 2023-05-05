Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead on Arizona Hiking Trail

Phoenix Police Department

Police investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman who was out hiking in Arizona last week took a suspect into custody on Thursday night.

Lauren Heike was discovered with “trauma to her body” on a popular hiking trail on Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department. They said she was “viciously” attacked from behind the previous day.

At a media briefing after the arrest, Sgt. Maria Soliz from the Phoenix Police Department confirmed that an unidentified man was placed into custody at approximately 6:30 p.m and was being interviewed by homicide detectives. Little information on the man’s identity was provided except that he is in his early 20s. He was arrested less than a mile from the trail where Heike’s body was found.

