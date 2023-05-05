Fri. May 5th, 2023

    News

    Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead on Arizona Hiking Trail

    By

    May 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead on Arizona Hiking Trail

    Phoenix Police Department

    Police investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman who was out hiking in Arizona last week took a suspect into custody on Thursday night.

    Lauren Heike was discovered with “trauma to her body” on a popular hiking trail on Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department. They said she was “viciously” attacked from behind the previous day.

    At a media briefing after the arrest, Sgt. Maria Soliz from the Phoenix Police Department confirmed that an unidentified man was placed into custody at approximately 6:30 p.m and was being interviewed by homicide detectives. Little information on the man’s identity was provided except that he is in his early 20s. He was arrested less than a mile from the trail where Heike’s body was found.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Prince Harry set to land in the UK for his father’s Coronation on private jet

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Brighton defeat proved why Man United NEED to sign Harry Kane this summer

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Someone needs to tell MTG that Biden can’t be both a criminal mastermind and completely senile

    May 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Prince Harry set to land in the UK for his father’s Coronation on private jet

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Brighton defeat proved why Man United NEED to sign Harry Kane this summer

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Someone needs to tell MTG that Biden can’t be both a criminal mastermind and completely senile

    May 5, 2023
    News

    Davos vs. Milken: Battle of the high-profile conferences

    May 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy