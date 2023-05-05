Amanda Holden looks stunning in a floral dress as she boards a special coronation bus

Amanda Holden had a slightly different trip to work than usual on Friday in honor of the upcoming coronation.

Britain’s Got Talent judges, 51, boarded a special but to take her to Heart FM ahead of the big day looking amazing in a pretty floral dress.

The collared number had a feather design and was fastened at the waist with a belt as she posed aboard in front of a storm.

She completed the look with a light blue coat and pointy white stilettos while shielding her eyes from the sun.

Amanda wore her honey-colored locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a signature bronzed make-up look.

She looked like she was having a great time on the special bus that traveled through central London, including Big Ben and Trafalgar Square.

The beauty then stopped to pose at the front of the bus with the text ‘King’s Coronation Special’ written on the front.

When she arrived, she was accompanied by two men in royal costumes as she beamed off.

The coronation itself will take place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, with the Coronation Big Lunch and Coronation Concert on Sunday.

Members of the public have been encouraged to take part in The Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday by volunteering for local organisations.

The first glimpses of the coronation procession during an overnight rehearsal have given insight into what the pageantry will look like and who will be involved.

The procession returning to Buckingham Palace along The Mall will feature the Gold State Coach.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be in it as they are greeted by crowds.

It comes after it was revealed last week that Amanda – who has been on the ITV talent show BGT since it started in 2007 – is reportedly considering leaving the UK and moving to the US after visiting the set of America’s Got Talent.

The former Wild At Heart star put her ‘dream’ five-bedroom house in Surrey on the market for £5 million last year.

Now Britain’s Got Talent judges are considering a move to Hollywood after a two-week meeting with producers in Los Angeles, according to The Sun.

The presenter judges BGT’s current run, alongside new judge Bruno Tonioli, 67, who replaced David Walliams after he quit the show last year.

Amanda is rumored to have visited the set of Simon Cowell’s show America’s Got Talent and got along with judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

Her daughter Lexi, 17, would also consider going to university in the US and has looked at studying in LA, Boston or New York.

Amanda shares Lexi and a younger daughter Hollie, 11, with her music producer husband Chris Hughes, who she tied the knot with in 2008.

A source told The Sun: ‘Amanda is seriously considering moving to the United States. It feels like now is the time.

“She spent the school holidays in LA with the whole family and had a great time.”

“She even visited the set of America’s Got Talent and sat next to judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, the producers absolutely loved her,” they added.