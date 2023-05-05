🔴 Live: Wagner chief threatens to pull fighters from Bakhmut over ammo shortage

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russian paramilitary group Wagner, on Friday threatened to pull his fighters from the front line in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on May 10, saying ammunition shortages meant they faced “senseless death”. Russia has incurred significant losses as it has poured in troops to try and take the eastern Ukrainian city since Moscow started its offensive there in August. And Russian military’s losses in Bakhmut has exposed tensions between Prigozhin. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT +2).

Post navigation